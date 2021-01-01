Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3200 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 73% longer battery life (156 vs 90 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 249K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (738 against 672 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 86.74%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.6%
PWM 255 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
672 nits
OnePlus 7T +10%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51
86.7%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
OnePlus 7T +37%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
OnePlus 7T +73%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
OnePlus 7T +93%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (193rd and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 22 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +36%
16:52 hr
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +39%
25:14 hr
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +79%
52:57 hr
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +6%
89.6 dB
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 September 2019
Release date September 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

