Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.