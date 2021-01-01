Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2885 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (156 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 249K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (753 against 672 nits)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 535 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 100%
PWM 255 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
672 nits
OnePlus Nord +12%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51
86.7%
OnePlus Nord
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
OnePlus Nord +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
OnePlus Nord +18%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
OnePlus Nord +26%
315384
AnTuTu 8 Rating (193rd and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 22 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +25%
16:52 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +39%
25:14 hr
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +110%
52:57 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +6%
89.6 dB
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 July 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
