Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (156 vs 99 hours)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (672 against 440 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 249K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 535 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.2%
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +53%
672 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +5%
86.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
Nord N10 +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
Nord N10 +13%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
Nord N10 +12%
278585
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (193rd and 164th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 22 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +8%
16:52 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +66%
25:14 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +79%
52:57 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +9%
89.6 dB
Nord N10
82.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date September 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy M51
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Galaxy M51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
4. Samsung Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M51
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or OnePlus Nord N10
7. Google Pixel 4a or OnePlus Nord N10
8. OnePlus Nord N100 or Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish