Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord N10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 58% longer battery life (156 vs 99 hours)
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (672 against 440 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 249K)
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 23 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 535 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
69
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|86.7%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|99.2%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|789:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Nord N10 +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Nord N10 +13%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
249489
Nord N10 +12%
278585
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (193rd and 164th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|22 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +8%
16:52 hr
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +66%
25:14 hr
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +79%
52:57 hr
29:43 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 68th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.
