Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs F17 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo F17 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Оппо F17 Про
Oppo F17 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 208K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 404 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (799 against 674 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
674 nits
F17 Pro +19%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 500 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +33%
538
F17 Pro
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +11%
1629
F17 Pro
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51 +19%
248601
F17 Pro
208767
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (208th and 231st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
F17 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr
F17 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51
89 dB
F17 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo F17 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Samsung Galaxy M51
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy M51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
6. Samsung Galaxy M31s or Oppo F17 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 7 Pro or Oppo F17 Pro
8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro or Oppo F17 Pro
9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro or Oppo F17 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish