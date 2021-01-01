Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (156 vs 107 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (672 against 415 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 98.4%
PWM 255 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 8 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +62%
672 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
Realme 6 Pro +1%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
Realme 6 Pro +8%
269673
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (193rd and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 Realme UI
OS size 22 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +15%
16:52 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +79%
25:14 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +69%
52:57 hr
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +9%
89.6 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M51. It has a better software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy M51
2. Galaxy S20 or Galaxy M51
3. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Galaxy M51
4. Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M51
5. Poco F2 Pro or Galaxy M51
6. Redmi Note 9S or Realme 6 Pro
7. P40 Lite or Realme 6 Pro
8. Realme 5 Pro or Realme 6 Pro
9. Realme X2 Pro or Realme 6 Pro
10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish