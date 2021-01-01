Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo Realme 6i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
- 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (672 against 521 nits)
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 202K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 389 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
- Shows 19% longer battery life (186 vs 156 hours)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|86.7%
|82.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|93.4%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|31 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1992:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +38%
535
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +24%
1623
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51 +23%
249489
202372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (193rd and 224th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Realme 6i +79%
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +22%
25:14 hr
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +52%
52:57 hr
34:59 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 1st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.
