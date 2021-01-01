Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2980 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (156 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (672 against 538 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 249K)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 89.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 100%
PWM 255 Hz 328 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +25%
672 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51
86.7%
Reno 3 Pro +3%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
535
Reno 3 Pro +12%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1623
Reno 3 Pro +13%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
249489
Reno 3 Pro +31%
327333

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7
OS size 22 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +17%
16:52 hr
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +56%
25:14 hr
Reno 3 Pro
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +79%
52:57 hr
Reno 3 Pro
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +6%
89.6 dB
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2020 December 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Oppo Reno 2
9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Oppo Reno 3
10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish