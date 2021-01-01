Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Reno 5 4G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo Reno 5 4G

Самсунг Галакси М51
VS
Оппо Рено 5 4G
Samsung Galaxy M51
Oppo Reno 5 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2690 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 656.7 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 252K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (803 against 688 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Galaxy M51
vs
Reno 5 4G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51
688 nits
Reno 5 4G +17%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 733 mm (28.86 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%
Reno 5 4G
84.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
549
Reno 5 4G +4%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1671
Reno 5 4G +9%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
252526
Reno 5 4G +13%
285192

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 25 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51
89.9 dB
Reno 5 4G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 December 2020
Release date September 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 4G.

