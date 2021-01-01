Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Oppo Reno 5 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
- Comes with 2690 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4310 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Better grip in hands – the body is 656.7 mm narrower
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 252K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (803 against 688 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|733 mm (28.86 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
549
Reno 5 4G +4%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1671
Reno 5 4G +9%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252526
Reno 5 4G +13%
285192
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 48 min)
|Full charging time
|1:47 hr
|0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
52:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|December 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.609 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.446 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 4G.
