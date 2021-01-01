Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 108K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (156 vs 119 hours)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (674 against 486 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 88.4%
PWM 255 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 8 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +39%
674 nits
Galaxy A21s
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +5%
86.7%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +186%
538
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +49%
1629
Galaxy A21s
1090
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51 +130%
248601
Galaxy A21s
108280

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2,0
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Galaxy A21s +9%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +45%
25:14 hr
Galaxy A21s
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +33%
52:57 hr
Galaxy A21s
39:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +13%
89 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2020 May 2020
Release date September 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

