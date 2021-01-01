Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (156 vs 102 hours)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 173K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (672 against 619 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 10% higher pixel density (431 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 61 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 98.4%
PWM 255 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +9%
672 nits
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +1%
86.7%
Galaxy A41
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +75%
535
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +36%
1623
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51 +44%
249489
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Ranking List (193rd and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.1
OS size 22 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +15%
16:52 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +56%
25:14 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +119%
52:57 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (2nd and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +6%
89.6 dB
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date September 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
