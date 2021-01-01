Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (156 vs 98 hours)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 169K)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (672 against 544 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 86.7% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 141.5%
PWM 255 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +24%
672 nits
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%
Galaxy A50
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51 +60%
535
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51 +35%
1623
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51 +47%
249489
Galaxy A50
169800
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.5
OS size 22 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:47 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51 +36%
16:52 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51 +62%
25:14 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51 +116%
52:57 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M51 +5%
89.6 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 February 2019
Release date September 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

