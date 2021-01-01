Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M42 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs M42 5G

Самсунг Галакси М51
VS
Самсунг Галакси М42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on August 31, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 48% higher pixel density (393 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (672 against 497 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 250K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 645 and 537 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M51
vs
Galaxy M42 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M51 +35%
672 nits
Galaxy M42 5G
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M51 +3%
86.7%
Galaxy M42 5G
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M51
537
Galaxy M42 5G +20%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M51
1638
Galaxy M42 5G +16%
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M51
250670
Galaxy M42 5G +30%
326521

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 7000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:47 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M51
25:14 hr
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M51
52:57 hr
Galaxy M42 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2020 April 2021
Release date September 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD -
SAR (head) 0.609 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.446 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Samsung Galaxy M51
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy M51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
5. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M51
6. Samsung Galaxy A42 or Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish