Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 98% higher maximum brightness (793 against 400 nits)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (806K versus 497K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 495 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
400 nits
Zenfone 8 +98%
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +4%
86.4%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
756
Zenfone 8 +45%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
2732
Zenfone 8 +31%
3580
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
497375
Zenfone 8 +62%
806632
AnTuTu Android Results (147th and 8th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ZenUI 8
OS size 26.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 May 2021
Release date October 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

