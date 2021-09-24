Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
- Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 112% higher maximum brightness (843 against 397 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 498K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|83.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|397 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|848 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
755
Pixel 6 +35%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2773
Pixel 6 +4%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
498571
Pixel 6 +35%
671658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (152nd and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
