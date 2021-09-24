Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 112% higher maximum brightness (843 against 397 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 498K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
397 nits
Pixel 6 +112%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +4%
86.4%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 490 MHz 848 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
755
Pixel 6 +35%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
2773
Pixel 6 +4%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
498571
Pixel 6 +35%
671658
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.4 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date October 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

