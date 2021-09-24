Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Huawei Honor 20S

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
Honor 20S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 393 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Honor 20S
499 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
86.4%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G51
GPU clock 490 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +125%
752
Honor 20S
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +96%
2731
Honor 20S
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

