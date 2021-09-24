Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Huawei Honor 20S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
- Weighs 14 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +125%
752
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +96%
2731
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
191717
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Magic 2.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 404 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
