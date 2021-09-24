Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.