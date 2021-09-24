Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.