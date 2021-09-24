Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (648 against 400 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
400 nits
Edge 20 +62%
648 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
Edge 20 +3%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +7%
2732
Edge 20
2545
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
497375
Edge 20 +5%
522098
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (147th and 131st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Edge 20
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Edge 20
17:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Edge 20
28:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 July 2021
Release date October 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

