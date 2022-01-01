Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Shows 8% longer battery life (36:34 vs 33:43 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (772 against 672 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (696K versus 505K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 963 and 599 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|89%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|150.8%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|471 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
599
Edge 20 Pro +61%
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2792
Edge 20 Pro +11%
3113
|CPU
|158969
|194428
|GPU
|156270
|233226
|Memory
|78300
|118946
|UX
|112757
|152170
|Total score
|505770
|696900
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|2465
|4215
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12093
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (197th and 93rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|33 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:48 hr
|1:17 hr
|Web browsing
|10:33 hr
|09:54 hr
|Watching video
|17:25 hr
|18:31 hr
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|03:59 hr
|Standby
|137 hr
|112 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (55th and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
