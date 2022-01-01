Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (36:34 vs 33:43 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (772 against 672 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (696K versus 505K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 963 and 599 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 150.8%
PWM 235 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 9 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G +15%
772 nits
Edge 20 Pro
672 nits
Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
Edge 20 Pro +3%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 650
GPU clock 490 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
599
Edge 20 Pro +61%
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
2792
Edge 20 Pro +11%
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
505770
Edge 20 Pro +38%
696900
CPU 158969 194428
GPU 156270 233226
Memory 78300 118946
UX 112757 152170
Total score 505770 696900
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M52 5G
2465
Edge 20 Pro +71%
4215
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 2465 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 12093 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.4 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr 09:54 hr
Watching video 17:25 hr 18:31 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 03:59 hr
Standby 137 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M52 5G +8%
36:34 hr
Edge 20 Pro
33:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB
Edge 20 Pro +3%
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 July 2021
Release date October 2021 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

