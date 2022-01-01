Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (772 against 497 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G +55%
772 nits
Edge 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
599
Edge 30 +37%
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +19%
2792
Edge 30
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
505770
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 158969 -
GPU 156270 -
Memory 78300 -
UX 112757 -
Total score 505770 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2465 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:48 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr -
Watching video 17:25 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 137 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy M52 5G
36:34 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB
Edge 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2022
Release date October 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

