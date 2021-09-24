Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 658 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|85.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +14%
752
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +38%
2731
1972
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
361590
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (36% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
43:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|November 2020
|Release date
|October 2021
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 404 USD
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
