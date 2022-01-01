Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Moto G52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Motorola Moto G52

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Motorola Moto G52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 262K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 20% higher peek brightness (773 against 644 nits)
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 602 and 379 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G52
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Moto G52

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 94.7%
PWM 235 Hz 90 Hz
Response time 9 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M52 5G +20%
773 nits
Moto G52
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.98 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
Moto G52 +1%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Moto G52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +59%
602
Moto G52
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +84%
2796
Moto G52
1518
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G +66%
436158
Moto G52
262984
CPU 124544 70535
GPU 134045 50698
Memory 71024 67984
UX 108116 75671
Total score 436158 262984
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M52 5G +452%
2456
Moto G52
445
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2456 445
PCMark 3.0 score 11943 6929
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 26.4 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr -
Watching video 17:25 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 137 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy M52 5G
36:34 hr
Moto G52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB
Moto G52 +5%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2022
Release date October 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G52.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

