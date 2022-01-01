Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Nokia 6.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 165K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 72% longer battery life (36:34 vs 21:16 hours)
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (776 against 577 nits)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|82.5%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|100%
|PWM
|235 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|37.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1528:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +117%
600
276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +122%
2781
1254
|CPU
|124544
|-
|GPU
|134045
|-
|Memory
|71024
|-
|UX
|108116
|-
|Total score
|437256
|165946
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|2452
|259
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11905
|5867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Android One
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:48 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|10:33 hr
|07:11 hr
|Watching video
|17:25 hr
|06:31 hr
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|03:14 hr
|Standby
|137 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.975 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.42 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
