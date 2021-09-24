Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Nokia 7.2

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
582 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +5%
86.4%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 512
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +129%
752
Nokia 7.2
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +88%
2731
Nokia 7.2
1454
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

