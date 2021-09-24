Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Ванплас 7Т Про
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Comes with 915 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4085 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 393 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 294 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
7T Pro +2%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 640
GPU clock 490 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +5%
752
7T Pro
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G
2731
7T Pro +5%
2873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
550601
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
34:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
7T Pro
81.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2019
Release date October 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

