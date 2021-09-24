Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs OnePlus 9RT VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Weighs 25.5 grams less Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 770 nits)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 498K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 235 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy M52 5G 770 nits OnePlus 9RT +68% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G 86.4% OnePlus 9RT +2% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660 GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M52 5G 597 OnePlus 9RT +86% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M52 5G 2778 OnePlus 9RT +31% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M52 5G 498838 OnePlus 9RT +43% 713869 CPU 148763 174825 GPU 156509 292456 Memory 78541 116096 UX 118602 133482 Total score 498838 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M52 5G 2484 OnePlus 9RT +136% 5867 Stability 98% 66% Graphics test 14 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 2484 5867 PCMark 3.0 score 11991 - AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (162nd and 46th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 12 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2021 Release date October 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.