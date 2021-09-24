Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.