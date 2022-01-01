Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Oppo Realme 8 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 354K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (770 against 577 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 83.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 98.3% PWM 235 Hz - Response time 9 ms 26.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 823:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy M52 5G +33% 770 nits Realme 8 5G 577 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G +3% 86.4% Realme 8 5G 83.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB Realme 8 5G +2% 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 April 2021 Release date October 2021 April 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

