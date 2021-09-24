Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Reno 5 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 5 Про 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4350 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Reno 5 Pro 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 88.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%
Reno 5 Pro 5G +3%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2020
Release date October 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 485 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

