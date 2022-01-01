Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 340K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Oppo Reno 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 235 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy M52 5G +3% 770 nits Reno 6 746 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G +2% 86.4% Reno 6 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 618 GPU clock 490 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M52 5G +6% 602 Reno 6 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M52 5G +61% 2772 Reno 6 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M52 5G +47% 501268 Reno 6 340928 CPU 148763 107789 GPU 156509 87323 Memory 78541 59470 UX 118602 88008 Total score 501268 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M52 5G +135% 2468 Reno 6 1049 Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 2468 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 11991 - AnTuTu Rating Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB Reno 6 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 July 2021 Release date October 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.