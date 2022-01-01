Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.