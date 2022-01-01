Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs A22 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (770 against 384 nits)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 298K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.3% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 95.7% PWM 235 Hz 147 Hz Response time 9 ms 28 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1596:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy M52 5G +101% 770 nits Galaxy A22 5G 384 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.2 mm (6.58 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G +5% 86.4% Galaxy A22 5G 82.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 26.4 GB 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A22 5G 99 Video quality Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A22 5G 75 Generic camera score Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A22 5G 89

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB Galaxy A22 5G +4% 83.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2021 June 2021 Release date October 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.73 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.