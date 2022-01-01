Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.