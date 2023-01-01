Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 303K)

66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (504K versus 303K) Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (772 against 507 nits)

Delivers 52% higher peak brightness (772 against 507 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Weighs 24 grams less

Weighs 24 grams less 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 675 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 675 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.5% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.9% PWM 235 Hz - Response time 9 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M52 5G +52% 772 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G +5% 86.4% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.0 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:33 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 17:25 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 05:40 hr Standby 137 hr 134 hr General battery life Galaxy M52 5G 36:34 hr Galaxy A23 5G +4% 38:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (81st and 48th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB Galaxy A23 5G +7% 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 August 2022 Release date October 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.