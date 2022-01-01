Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A32

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 199K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
783 nits
Galaxy A32 +4%
818 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
86.4%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +73%
609
Galaxy A32
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +118%
2808
Galaxy A32
1291
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G +154%
506979
Galaxy A32
199471
CPU 148763 66922
GPU 156509 37068
Memory 78541 41037
UX 118602 54137
Total score 506979 199471
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2468 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12163 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 26.4 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
14:34 hr
Galaxy A32 +12%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G +21%
21:08 hr
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
34:23 hr
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 66th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2021
Release date October 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

