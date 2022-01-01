Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A32
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (506K versus 199K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|-
|PWM
|235 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +73%
609
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +118%
2808
1291
|CPU
|148763
|66922
|GPU
|156509
|37068
|Memory
|78541
|41037
|UX
|118602
|54137
|Total score
|506979
|199471
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2468
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12163
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:48 hr
|2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:34 hr
Galaxy A32 +12%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G +21%
21:08 hr
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
34:23 hr
33:26 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 66th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.79 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6