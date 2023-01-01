Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs A54 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size Weighs 29 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1 Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 235 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M52 5G 783 nits Galaxy A54 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M52 5G +4% 86.4% Galaxy A54 5G 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:33 hr - Watching video 17:25 hr - Gaming 05:10 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Galaxy M52 5G 36:34 hr Galaxy A54 5G n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A54 5G 106 Video quality Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A54 5G 115 Generic camera score Galaxy M52 5G n/a Galaxy A54 5G 107

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB Galaxy A54 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 March 2023 Release date October 2021 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.69 W/kg SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.