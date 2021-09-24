Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.