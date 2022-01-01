Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A73 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs A73 5G

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А73 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 782 and 609 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Galaxy A73 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 148763 -
GPU 156509 -
Memory 78541 -
UX 118602 -
Total score 506979 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2468 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12163 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No -
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. It has a better performance, camera, design, and sound.

