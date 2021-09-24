Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A8 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs A8 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А8 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 75.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +14%
86.4%
Galaxy A8 (2018)
75.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 490 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 TouchWiz UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 11
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2017
Release date October 2021 January 2018
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A52
3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A71
4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs M62 (F62)
5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs M42 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) vs Galaxy A41

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish