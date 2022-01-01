Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy F23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy F23

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси F23
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy F23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 329K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy F23
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Galaxy F23

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 235 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
771 nits
Galaxy F23
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +5%
86.4%
Galaxy F23
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M52 5G +54%
2773
Galaxy F23
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M52 5G +51%
498725
Galaxy F23
329767
CPU 148763 93494
GPU 156509 78674
Memory 78541 71217
UX 118602 88437
Total score 498725 329767
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2465 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26.4 GB 24.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M52 5G
14:34 hr
Galaxy F23
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M52 5G
21:08 hr
Galaxy F23
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M52 5G
34:23 hr
Galaxy F23
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy F23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

