Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy M21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy M21s

Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy M21s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 24, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M52 5G
vs
Galaxy M21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Galaxy M21s
414 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M52 5G +3%
86.4%
Galaxy M21s
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2020
Release date October 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 404 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.79 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 and M52 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and M52 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy M31 and M52 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and M52 5G
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy M21s
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M21s
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy M21s
9. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy M21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish