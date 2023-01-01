Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Samsung Galaxy M53 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 99.4% PWM 244 Hz 226 Hz Response time 1 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 +23% 796 nits iPhone 12 646 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 85.3% iPhone 12 +1% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 14 GB 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr 11:23 hr Watching video 17:43 hr 12:11 hr Gaming 05:23 hr 05:11 hr Standby 116 hr 119 hr General battery life Galaxy M53 +11% 36:06 hr iPhone 12 32:28 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M53 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Galaxy M53 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Galaxy M53 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 +1% 82.1 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2022 October 2020 Release date April 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M53.