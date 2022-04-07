Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Google Pixel 6

Самсунг Галакси М53
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Samsung Galaxy M53
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (36:19 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 437K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.8%
PWM 244 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53
800 nits
Pixel 6 +5%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53 +2%
85.3%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53
726
Pixel 6 +41%
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53
2027
Pixel 6 +42%
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53
437850
Pixel 6 +65%
723212
CPU 104808 187698
GPU 132253 298218
Memory 92909 100887
UX 110164 137683
Total score 437850 723212
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53
2198
Pixel 6 +190%
6367
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2198 6367
PCMark 3.0 score 9726 10548
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:05 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 116 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53 +21%
36:19 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB
Pixel 6 +5%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2021
Release date April 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

