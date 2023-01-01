Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (36:06 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 439K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 796 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.5%
PWM 244 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53
796 nits
Pixel 7 +21%
964 nits
Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53
85.3%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53
725
Pixel 7 +44%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53
2019
Pixel 7 +62%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53
439166
Pixel 7 +70%
748242
CPU 104808 203616
GPU 132253 295372
Memory 92909 108654
UX 110164 142235
Total score 439166 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53
2199
Pixel 7 +197%
6523
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 13 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 2199 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M53
9726
Pixel 7 +8%
10551
Web score 7860 7506
Video editing 6993 6176
Photo editing 15041 17801
Data manipulation 9120 10086
Writing score 11490 15649
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:56 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:23 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 116 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53 +24%
36:06 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB
Pixel 7 +8%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

