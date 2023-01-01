Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy M53 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Shows 24% longer battery life (36:06 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (36:06 vs 29:08 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh

Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 21 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 439K)

70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 439K) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 796 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 796 nits) Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M53 Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 98.5% PWM 244 Hz 360 Hz Response time 1 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 796 nits Pixel 7 +21% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 85.3% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 17:43 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:23 hr 05:26 hr Standby 116 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy M53 +24% 36:06 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M53 n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality Galaxy M53 n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score Galaxy M53 n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 82.1 dB Pixel 7 +8% 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2022 October 2022 Release date April 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.