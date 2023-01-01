Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
- Shows 24% longer battery life (36:06 vs 29:08 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 439K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (964 against 796 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|98.5%
|PWM
|244 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|176 g (6.21 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
725
Pixel 7 +44%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2019
Pixel 7 +62%
3261
|CPU
|104808
|203616
|GPU
|132253
|295372
|Memory
|92909
|108654
|UX
|110164
|142235
|Total score
|439166
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|45.7 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|2199
|6523
|Web score
|7860
|7506
|Video editing
|6993
|6176
|Photo editing
|15041
|17801
|Data manipulation
|9120
|10086
|Writing score
|11490
|15649
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (44% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:33 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:56 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|17:43 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:23 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|116 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
145
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.53 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
