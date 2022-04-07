Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Nokia 6.2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Nokia 6.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (437K versus 165K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (36:19 vs 21:16 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (800 against 577 nits)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Nokia 6.2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Nokia 6.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 394 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 244 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 1 ms 37.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1528:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53 +39%
800 nits
Nokia 6.2
577 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53 +3%
85.3%
Nokia 6.2
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Nokia 6.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 509
GPU clock 900 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +163%
726
Nokia 6.2
276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +62%
2027
Nokia 6.2
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53 +164%
437850
Nokia 6.2
165946
CPU 104808 -
GPU 132253 -
Memory 92909 -
UX 110164 -
Total score 437850 165946
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53 +749%
2198
Nokia 6.2
259
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 2198 259
PCMark 3.0 score 9726 5867
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 4.1 Android One
OS size 14 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:33 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:05 hr 07:11 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 06:31 hr
Gaming 05:34 hr 03:14 hr
Standby 116 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53 +71%
36:19 hr
Nokia 6.2
21:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB
Nokia 6.2 +2%
83.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 September 2019
Release date April 2022 October 2019
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.975 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.

