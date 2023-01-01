Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy M53
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:51 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 439K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 394 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (869 against 796 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 97.8%
PWM 244 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53
796 nits
9 Pro +9%
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53
85.3%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53
725
9 Pro +55%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53
2019
9 Pro +79%
3611
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53
439166
9 Pro +84%
809173
CPU 104808 208536
GPU 132253 313189
Memory 92909 134169
UX 110164 155377
Total score 439166 809173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53
2199
9 Pro +160%
5707
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 45.6 °C
Stability 99% 57%
Graphics test 13 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2199 5707
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M53
9726
9 Pro +18%
11519
Web score 7860 8391
Video editing 6993 6050
Photo editing 15041 28955
Data manipulation 9120 9678
Writing score 11490 15984
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:56 hr 11:28 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 12:04 hr
Gaming 05:23 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 116 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53 +13%
36:06 hr
9 Pro
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 140°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy M53
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Galaxy M53
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Galaxy M53
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M53 +1%
82.1 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

