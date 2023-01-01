Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy M53 OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Shows 13% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:51 hours)

Weighs 21 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 97.8% PWM 244 Hz 192 Hz Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 796 nits 9 Pro +9% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 85.3% 9 Pro +6% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 17:43 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 05:23 hr 05:09 hr Standby 116 hr 113 hr General battery life Galaxy M53 +13% 36:06 hr 9 Pro 31:51 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 140° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M53 n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy M53 n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy M53 n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 +1% 82.1 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2022 March 2021 Release date April 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.