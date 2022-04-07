Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.