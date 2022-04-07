Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 635 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|91.6%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +11%
707
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +18%
2118
1794
|CPU
|-
|116525
|GPU
|-
|93346
|Memory
|-
|70795
|UX
|-
|103598
|Total score
|-
|380551
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8352
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:33 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:21 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|-
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.
