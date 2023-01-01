Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy M53 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 149K)

2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 149K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (796 against 418 nits)

Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (796 against 418 nits) 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 81.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 96% PWM 244 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 45 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 +90% 796 nits Galaxy A03 418 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 +4% 85.3% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 14 GB 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 3:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr - Watching video 17:43 hr - Gaming 05:23 hr - Standby 116 hr - General battery life Galaxy M53 36:06 hr Galaxy A03 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 82.1 dB Galaxy A03 81.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2022 November 2021 Release date April 2022 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.