Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A03

Самсунг Галакси М53
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03
Samsung Galaxy M53
Samsung Galaxy A03

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 149K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 90% higher peak brightness (796 against 418 nits)
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96%
PWM 244 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 45 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53 +90%
796 nits
Galaxy A03
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53 +4%
85.3%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +140%
725
Galaxy A03
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +95%
2019
Galaxy A03
1035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53 +194%
439166
Galaxy A03
149274
CPU 104808 60739
GPU 132253 24375
Memory 92909 33135
UX 110164 32172
Total score 439166 149274
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M53 +443%
2199
Galaxy A03
405
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 43.2 °C
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2199 405
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy M53 +45%
9726
Galaxy A03
6696
Web score 7860 5974
Video editing 6993 3934
Photo editing 15041 13667
Data manipulation 9120 5357
Writing score 11490 7791
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 14 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:56 hr -
Watching video 17:43 hr -
Gaming 05:23 hr -
Standby 116 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy M53
36:06 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2022 November 2021
Release date April 2022 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M53 and Galaxy M52 5G
2. Galaxy M53 and Galaxy A52
3. Galaxy M53 and Galaxy A53 5G
4. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A03s
5. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A32
6. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A13
7. Galaxy A03 and Redmi 10C
8. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A03 Core
9. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A12
10. Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A53 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish