Samsung Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A12 VS Samsung Galaxy M53 Samsung Galaxy A12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 112K)

3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 112K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (796 against 470 nits)

Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (796 against 470 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12 Shows 14% longer battery life (41:01 vs 36:06 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (41:01 vs 36:06 hours) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.8% 96.3% PWM 244 Hz 337 Hz Response time 1 ms 52 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy M53 +69% 796 nits Galaxy A12 470 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M53 +4% 85.3% Galaxy A12 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:33 hr 3:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:56 hr 16:07 hr Watching video 17:43 hr 12:14 hr Gaming 05:23 hr 06:09 hr Standby 116 hr 153 hr General battery life Galaxy M53 36:06 hr Galaxy A12 +14% 41:01 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (95th and 17th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A12 96 Video quality Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A12 80 Generic camera score Galaxy M53 n/a Galaxy A12 90

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy M53 +1% 82.1 dB Galaxy A12 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2022 November 2020 Release date April 2022 December 2020 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.67 W/kg SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.