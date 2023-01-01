Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M53 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy M53 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 7, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 112K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (394 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (796 against 470 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (41:01 vs 36:06 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M53
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 96.3%
PWM 244 Hz 337 Hz
Response time 1 ms 52 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M53 +69%
796 nits
Galaxy A12
470 nits
Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M53 +4%
85.3%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M53 +329%
725
Galaxy A12
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M53 +96%
2019
Galaxy A12
1028
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M53 +291%
439166
Galaxy A12
112404
CPU 104808 35357
GPU 132253 13133
Memory 92909 28597
UX 110164 35628
Total score 439166 112404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.7 °C 44.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2199 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 7860 -
Video editing 6993 -
Photo editing 15041 -
Data manipulation 9120 -
Writing score 11490 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (44% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:33 hr 3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:56 hr 16:07 hr
Watching video 17:43 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 05:23 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 116 hr 153 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M53
36:06 hr
Galaxy A12 +14%
41:01 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy M53 +1%
82.1 dB
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2022 November 2020
Release date April 2022 December 2020
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M53 is definitely a better buy.

